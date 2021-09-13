Average gas price rises 2 cents to $3.25 a gallon

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

RAW VIDEO: Cat saved by fans after falling from upper deck at Miami football game

VIDEO: Dangling cat saved by fans at ASU game against Miami

Remembering SSG. Ryan Knauss

COVID Crush: Some hospitals turning away non-COVID patients

Two teens charged after 17-year-old is shot to death in Hickory Hill

Two found shot to death in Cherokee home

More News