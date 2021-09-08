Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts

FILE – In this June 30, 2021 file photo, search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla. A judge has ordered, Wednesday, Sept. 1, the examination of a proposed land swap to allow for an on-site memorial to the victims of the Florida beachfront condominium collapse. Many survivors and victim family members of the Champlain Towers South collapse oppose a memorial at a nearby Miami Beach park. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they’ve arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it will provide details of the investigation during a news conference later Wednesday.

Michael Knoll, chief curator of the HistoryMiami Museum, works at the site of a memorial wall honoring the victims of the nearby deadly building collapse on June 24 that killed 98 people, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The museum is working with the city and county to catalog the items and preserve them in an archival bin for safekeeping. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws. Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.