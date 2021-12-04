Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives to the courthouse for the start of Maxwell’s trial in New York, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Maxwell, who once dated the financier — is accused of acting as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to abuse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protester passes burning tires along a main highway that leads to Beirut’s international airport during a protest against the increasing prices of consumer goods and the crash of the local currency in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A family prepares tea outside the Directorate of Disaster office where they are camped, in Herat, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. About 2000 internally displaced people left Allahyar village in Ghor province because of a drought and are seeking help from the regional government in Herat. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Yemeni grooms dressed in traditional attire participate in a traditional mass wedding, held by the Houthis for thousands of couples in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

Government supporters walk during a march coined “March for the homeland,” in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Bolivian former President Evo Morales along with thousands of people arrived in La Paz after marching for a week to support the government of Luis Arce. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

People attending a vigil for the victims of a school shooting embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to a children’s choir sing during the ceremony to switch on the Downing Street Christmas tree lights in London, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) and Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn (13) vie for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshiva students light candles on the fourth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Billy Porter performs as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Pictures of Josephine Baker adorn the red carpet as the coffin with soils from the U.S., France and Monaco is carried towards the Pantheon monument, rear, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where Baker is to symbolically be inducted, becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor. Her body will stay in Monaco at the request of her family. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Lava flows from a volcano as seismic activity increases in recent days in the area on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Spain’s National Geographic Institute registered 341 earthquakes over the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Croatia’s Borna Gojo celebrates after winning against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego during their Davis Cup men’s single Finals tennis match at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Canada’s Broderick Thompson competes during a men’s World Cup super-G skiing race Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A member of the LGBT community of Ecuador joins a protest outside the Basilica del Voto Nacional in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The protest came after claims that transgender people were stopped at the churchyard from taking selfies with the Basilica in the background. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads “Hands Off Roe!!!” as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Patient Pelageya Poyarkova, 101, second from right, speaks with media as she leaves the recovery ward for COVID-19 patients at the Federal Center for Brain and Neurotechnology in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Russia has reported more than 9.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the pandemic and more than 270 thousands deaths, which experts believe could be undercounts. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Pope Francis, flanked by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrives at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis arrived to Greece Saturday for the second leg of his trip to the region with meetings in Athens aimed at bolstering recently-mended ties between the Vatican and Orthodox churches. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

