Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015. The South Florida house that Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans. The Miami Herald reported Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 that the new owners of the nine-bedroom, Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida house that gangster Al Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans. The Miami Herald reported Thursday that the new owners of the nine-bedroom, Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer.

One of the owners, developer Todd Glaser, told the Herald the home, which is about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it. The new owners plan to build a two-story modern spec home with 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a Jacuzzi, spa and sauna.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

St. Bernard Parish save cow after flooding

At least 8 deaths as Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

Ayeshia Smith

Ayeshia Smith

Ayeshia Smith

More News