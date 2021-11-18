BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The murder trial for the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery enters its 10th day Thursday with over 100 Black pastors expected to gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse.

The 25-year-old Arbery’s death drew national attention last year following leaked cellphone video, and the fatal encounter has remained in the spotlight since.

Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson have each sat with Arbery’s family during the trial. Meanwhile, defense attorneys have made repeated requests to bar the civil rights leaders from the courtroom.

“I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure — could be consciously or unconsciously — an attempt to pressure or influence the jury,” Kevin Gough, attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, said last week.

“Obviously, there’s only so many pastors they can have,” he continued. “And if their pastor is Al Sharpton right now, that’s fine, then that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here.”

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has rejected the calls for a mistrial, saying guests are allowed in the courtroom so long as they’re not disruptive to proceedings.

In response to Gough, Sharpton and the Arbery family’s attorneys vowed to gather dozens of Black pastors to join in prayer outside the courthouse.

The court resumed after 9 a.m. Thursday. Defense attorneys will continue building their arguments after having called their first witness, Travis McMichael — who fatally shot Arbery — to the stand.

WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger and Brian Rea are in Brunswick with team coverage Thursday. Tune in on-air and on this page for updates throughout the day.

LIVE UPDATES:

3 p.m. – Outside the courthouse, a march to the mural for Arbery begins. Rev. Al Sharpton is among the crowd.

Rev. Sharpton among the crowd pic.twitter.com/pLdbOHPuQP — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 18, 2021

2:30 p.m. – Court is back in session. The defense calls Jack Brinson to the stand, followed by Annabelle Beasley. Both are Satilla Shore residents.

1:45 p.m. – Martin Luther King Jr.’s oldest son is also present with the family this afternoon.

“We’re gonna keep coming back until justice is done for this family,” he said.

MLK Jr. III says he came here today on behalf of this father.



“We’re gonna keep coming back until justice is done for this family,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ojYQFbaAxR — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 18, 2021

1:34 p.m. – Outside of the courthouse, Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with Arbery’s parents and attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump.

1:29 p.m. – Defense calls Brooke Perez, another Satilla Shores resident, to the stand

1:13 p.m. – Kevin Gough, attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, files his fifth motion for a mistrial based on a question by the prosecutor asking a witness if the death penalty was worthy of someone stealing.

The motion was denied but the judge said it was an irrelevant comment.

12:52 p.m. – Court resumes.

11:46 a.m. – Court breaks for lunch; expected to resume at 12:45 p.m.

11:35 a.m. – Travis McMichael leaves the stand. The defense calls a Satilla Shores resident to testify.

Lindy Cofer has lived in the neighborhood since 1976. She testifies she hasn’t been a victim of a crime in 30 years.

11:22 a.m. – A crowd of supporters of the Ahmaud Arbery family swells outside of the courthouse.

A look at the courthouse pic.twitter.com/aixXoDbH9d — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 18, 2021

11:03 a.m. – Prosecutor: “(He/Arbery) hasn’t shown you a weapon this entire time?”

T. McMichael: “He has not.”

Prosecutor: “(He/Arbery) hasn’t said a word the entire time?”

T. McMichael: “Not one time.”

Prosecutor: “All he has done is run away from you?”

T. McMichael: “Run pass me. Yes, Ma’am.”

10:51 a.m. – Cross-examination of Travis McMichael continues.

10:45 a.m. – Court resumes. Defense attorneys make request for removal of a juror they claim has been “nodding off” during testimony. Prosecution objected, claiming they have not witnessed any jurors inattentive. Judge decides not to strike juror but will take it under advisement.

10:30 a.m. – Court takes 15-minute recess.

10:02 a.m. – Prosecutor: “Would you agree with me when I say that you never ever told the Glynn County Police Department or in a written statement that you said to mister Arbery that “the police are coming.”?

T. McMichael: “I don’t know if I did or not.”

10:00 a.m. – Prosecutors go through cellphone video of the incident with Travis McMichael.

9:21 a.m. – Court begins proceedings with continued testimony from Travis McMichael. Prosecutors cross-examine the man accused of firing the shots that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

9:12 a.m. – The family of Ahmaud Arbery and supporters begin arriving at the Glynn County Courthouse.

Another prayer circle outside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/o11ZqZn88F — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 18, 2021

Day 10 of testimony in the trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery:



Police have set up this barrier outside the steps of the courthouse.



A number of rallies are expected to take place today. pic.twitter.com/9jni9PmvEW — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 18, 2021