Accused Atlanta mass shooter appears in court

Robert Aaron Long enters Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Long, accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent at an Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders and was handed four sentences of life without parole. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Robert Aaron Long enters Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton, Ga. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Long, accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent at an Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty to four of the murders and was handed four sentences of life without parole. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses appeared in court Monday.

Robert Aaron Long is accused of shooting four people to death at a massage business in Cherokee County on March 16.

Authorities say he then killed four more people at two massage businesses in Atlanta. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent. He pleaded guilty in the Cherokee County killings last month and received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the Fulton County killings, but the arraignment was postponed until Sept. 28.

The prosecutor in Fulton County is seeking the death penalty and a sentencing enhancement under Georgia’s hate crimes law.