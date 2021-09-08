2nd Circuit affirms conviction of former top Cuomo aide

National

by: , Larry Neumeister

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Joseph Percoco, right, former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, reacts while talking to reporters outside U.S. District court in New York. A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of Percoco for fraud and accepting bribes on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of one of ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides for fraud and accepting bribes. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of  Joseph Percoco on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel wrote that the public corruption case required it to again consider the reach of federal fraud and bribery laws. Percoco was a longtime friend and top aide to Cuomo, a Democrat who recently resigned as governor amid sexual harassment allegations. The appeals court also upheld the conviction of a real estate executive connected to the scheme. Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison.

