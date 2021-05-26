Mistaken rideshare rape case has Nashville police looking for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A night out in Nashville came to a traumatizing end for one woman, after she got into the wrong car.

The victim, mistakenly got into a truck she thought was her rideshare, and the man raped her, according to Metro Police.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

With more people expected to get out this holiday weekend, rideshare users are concerned he could strike again.

“It’s definitely concerning. It’s scary.” Emily Rollhauser told News 2.

Using a service like Lyft or Uber is common for Rollhauser and her friends in their 20’s.

“Like we are young, you know? Everyone is like, they drink, they get an Uber and stuff. They don’t think,” said Addie Winemiller ,who is visiting from Pennsylvania.

It’s a mistake Metro Police said happens more than you think.

“We’ve had some. I wouldn’t say a lot, but we’ve had some. Some are just simple reports, and some elevate to more,” Lt. John Farrell with Metro Police told News 2.

Again, detectives are searching for the man they said was behind the wheel of a black four-door Chevrolet pickup.

He is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman, after she and a friend left a bar in downtown Nashville.

The driver took the couple to a short term rental, and once the male passenger got out, the driver sped off with the woman still inside.

According to police, she said the suspect drove her to a field about thirty minutes away and sexually assaulted her before driving back to Nashville and dropping her off.

Getting into the wrong car is a mistake anyone can make. Here are some best safety practices to keep in mind.

Company stickers are located on the front or back of the vehicle. Additionally, you want to check the make/model of the car, the license plate ,and make sure the driver profile matches that on the app.

Technology has enabled Uber to build safety into their service before, during, and after a trip. The latest safety feature is a pin verification. It gives Uber riders a four-digit code to provide to a driver before the trip can begin.

You can also call 911 within the Uber app, and in Nashville you can text 911 directly.

“The only downfall with that is we can’t get your location. Certainly, you want to get us your location as soon as you text, and hopefully we can continue that text and find out where you are,” said Lt. Farrell.

He added that it’s also important to report any suspicious encounter you may have in a rideshare.

“If it’s not reported we don’t know about it, so certainly report it, so it’s on record, and this could be a trend or this could be something we connect to another case,” he explained.

This kind of incident has happened in other cities. Rideshare programs like Uber have been made aware of reports from cities across the country where people pose as rideshare drivers, targeting those who appear to be distracted or impaired.

If you have any information on the latest kidnapping and rape case, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.