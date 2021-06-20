Nashville ICU nurse suffers broken nose, jaw following road rage incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ICU nurse in Nashville has several broken bones in her face after being beaten during a road rage incident.

Metro Police are looking for the driver and told News 2 it happened around 10 p.m. on June 7th as the victim was turning onto Briley Parkway from Gallatin Pike.

The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, spoke with News 2 about the terrifying experience. She said as she was turning, the driver inside a White Toyota Camry sideswiped her vehicle.

Both drivers stopped on the side of the road. The victim said she rolled down her window and saw the other female driver running toward her vehicle. Before she could do anything, the victim said the suspect started to attack her.

“She ran out of her car and just began punching me in the face over and over again. She started screaming, ‘I’ve got a baby on board’, and she did scream that several times as she was hitting me,” stated the victim.

The victim is an ICU nurse and has not been able to return to work since the incident.

“My nose is broken, my jaw is broken, and I have some dental work I need to get done. She did a lot of damage to my face but not a lot of damage to my car,” explained the victim.

The victim recalled the moment she realized just how badly she was hurt.

“I went to the hospital and they did a CT scan of my face and neck. The moment I realized how bad it was is when a surgeon came and introduced herself to me. There was blood everywhere and I was already extremely swollen,” said the victim.

The victim told News 2 it has been a strenuous year for essential workers as is, and this did not help.

“It’s been a wild year to be an ICU nurse anyway, so this is the icing on the cake,” she said.

The victim wasn’t able to get the driver’s license plate number due to the attack, but she did provide a brief description of what the vehicle looks like. She also stated the suspect had big curly hair.

“If anyone saw anything or sees a White Camry with green paint on the drivers side, they should call police,” said the victim.

The victim also has a message to share with other drivers in Middle Tennessee.

“Be careful. You never expect someone to respond in such an outlandish and outrageous way. You never expect to be the victim of someone behaving so far outside the normal realm of what we see as normal behavior,” she said.

Metro Police urge anyone who becomes the victim of a road rage incident to call them immediately. Anyone with tips or information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Photo of victims vehicle in road rage incident on Briley Parkway/Gallatin Pike

