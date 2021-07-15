Nacho ordinary job: McCormick searching for Director of Taco Relations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you look forward to Taco Tuesday each week? Are you constantly thinking about when you can get your next taco? Then spice company McCormick might have the job for you.

The food distributor is searching for its first Director of Taco Relations. The company says the right person for the job will advise and collaborate with McCormick’s Creative and Social team on how to creatively celebrate taco-themed moments such as National Taco Day, Oct. 4, and National Margarita Day, Feb. 22, and develop taco recipes while traveling across the country in search of new taco trends.

“You’ll additionally develop engaging taco content for social media to help taco lovers across the country answer hard-hitting taco questions, such as, ‘Which are better, hard shell or soft shell?’, ‘Is there a way to turn any dish into a taco?’, ‘How taco spice flavors can be used to outside of a taco?’ and ‘What does the future of tacos look like?’ ” McCormick says on its website.

While previous taco job experience is not required, the company says the man or woman for the job will have to be 21 years old or older and a resident of the United States. You must also have a driver’s license and be able to pass a background and drug screening.

Excellent storytelling skills, including through video and social media; a teamwork mentality; ability to work September through December; and ability to work remotely, as well as travel to McCormick headquarters in Maryland are also parts of the job.

The part-time gig lasts up to four months and pays up to $100,000.

Interested parties should submit a video no longer than two minutes and no larger than 150MB by midnight July 21 to www.McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations. The video should show personality and passion for tacos and answer the question, “Why is being McCormick’s Director of Taco Relations your dream gig?”