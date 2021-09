MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A murder suspect the U.S. Marshals service was searching for has reportedly turned himself in.

Clarence K. Lowe, 24, was wanted for a murder in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Thursday, the task force said it had information stating Lowe may have been in the Southaven, Olive Branch or Memphis area.

Lowe reportedly turned himself in to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Saturday afternoon.