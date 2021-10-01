NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Self-defense.” Is how a man, who was taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Maury County, responded to News 2’s Stephanie Langston when asked for a comment.

News 2 crews were on the scene as law enforcement handcuffed, Nathanial Pipkin, in Grundy County Friday morning.

According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on Double Branch Road at 5:54 a.m.

“It was about family members who started shooting about occupants in the home. The caller who called in the 911 call was a family member who escaped through a window and ran to a neighbor’s house to place the 911 call,” said Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Deputies started arriving on the scene within ten minutes of the call. The discovered three victims dead from gunshot wounds. According to Sheriff Rowland, two adults, including the supect’s mother, and an 11-year-old girl were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Maury County dispatch immediately began to contact other agencies to BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for a 2003 silver Mustang.

Sheriff Rowland said Monteagle police spotted the suspect’s vehicle around 8:50 a.m. and called for Tennessese Highway Patrol for assistance.

They initiated a traffic stop and took Pipkin into custody. “Multiple firearms were in plain view such as long guns, and the suspect was actively wearing ballistic body armor,” said Sheriff Rowland.

He was taken into custody at 8:56 a.m. more than 100 miles away from the initial crime scene.

Sheriff Rowland said Pipkin was a family member. “He is a brother, stepbrother to some in the home. And his mother was one of the victims.”

The family member who called 911 is okay. The sheriff did not identify him or other victims by name.

“We those who are watching this to keep the family in their prayers and first responders in their prayers,” said Sheriff Rowland.

Pipkin is being held at the Maury County jail and will be booked on three counts of homicide.

Maury County Suspect (WKRN Photo)

As for the suspect, Sheriff Rowland said he was previously arrested in Maury County. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in March 2, 2021.

The sheriff said they have contacted the school resource officer in order to contact school counselors to assist students after they learn of the tragedy.

The crime scene is still being processed.

No other information has been released at this time