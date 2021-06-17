Three people injured after shots fired along Buntyn Street in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for whoever shot into a crowd of people in Orange Mound overnight sending three people to the hospital.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn learned several minors were in that crowd and their families said they’re worried things will only get more dangerous now that school is out.

People living on Buntyn Street between Carnes and Douglass woke up to the sound of gunfire.

According to police, three people were shot around 3:30 a.m. after a car pulled up and someone opened fire on a crowd of people standing outside. People WREG spoke to said they heard about 30 rounds of gunfire.

“From my understanding, they started shooting as soon as they hit the corner,” said one victim’s family member who did not want to be identified. “They didn’t know who was out. They didn’t care who was out. They just came through shooting.”

Police said everyone involved is going to be ok.

The man said his 16-year-old relative was in the crowd at the time of the shooting and he has no idea why.

“That’s a good question because these are minors. They’re out at three o’clock in the morning, and they don’t have to be. I don’t know why they would want to be in the first place,’ he said.

WREG spoke to several people who live along Buntyn Street, and while none of them wanted to go on camera, everyone told us that nearly every night people gather on this street, and usually children are in the crowd.

“The kids act like they don’t want to listen. For some reason, they’re glorifying this lifestyle,” said the relative. “I don’t know. I guess they want to find out is it really true or how it really is in the streets.”

This man, like many others we spoke to, is a parent and says with school out for summer, incidents like this make him concerned for his own child. He has good reason to be as 2021 has already proven to be a very violent year for children.

According to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, around 50 children have been shot this year.

No reported arrests have been made in the shooting. If you know anything contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.