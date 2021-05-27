Multiple sheep found tied up in a yard in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Between dogs and cats, it’s not uncommon to see animals on the streets of Memphis. But one neighborhood was shocked when they saw multiple sheep tied up in a yard earlier this week.

Neighbors off Tutweiler Street in Berclair took to social media and contacted law enforcement earlier this week when they saw multiple sheep tied up in a yard.

“The sheep were in good condition. We were able to work with the owner to get them into compliance rather than having to impound the sheep,” said Alexis Pugh, director of Memphis Animal Services.

No tickets or violations were issued, and when WREG visited the scene, the sheep were nowhere to be found. MAS says the issue was “resolved” with no issue.

We spoke with residents nearby who were surprised to see sheep outside. This isn’t the first time in recent months that MAS has dealt with sheep or other livestock.

“While these things don’t come to us in mass, we do get calls into these areas about horses that have gotten loose, or cattle or pigs or things like that,” Pugh said.

Now that temperatures are rising and humidity is up, it doesn’t matter what kind of animal you own: keeping it safe is a top priority.

“That can be a life and death circumstance very quickly when those temperatures rise, and the heat index gets up there,” Pugh said.

Memphians are required to have a permit if they want to keep livestock within 1,000 feet of their residence.