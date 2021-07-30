Multiple dog food brands recalled over a substance that could harm your pet

(WTAJ) — Multiple dog food brands have been recalled due to possible high levels of a by-product that can be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities.

According to a release, Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of some dog food under the brands Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.

The food may contain potentially high levels of aflatoxin, a naturally occurring by-product from the mold Aspergillus flavus that can grow on pet food ingredients such as corn, peanuts and other grains, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The affected products were distributed in retail stores nationally. Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull them from their inventory and shelves. They include the following:

Product Name Size Lot Codes UPC Code TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT

DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &

BROWN RICE RECIPE 3.5 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 073657 008736 TRIUMPH® WILD SPIRIT CRAFT

DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &

BROWN RICE RECIPE 30 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 008750 EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER

PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN

RICE RECIPE 15 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021

Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 380320 WILD HARVEST® PREMIUM DOG

FOOD CHICKEN & BROWN RICE

RECIPE 14 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 711535 509523 NURTURE FARMS® NATURAL

DOG FOOD DEBONED CHICKEN &

BROWN RICE RECIPE 15 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 070155 113597 EVOLVE® CLASSIC SUPER

PREMIUM FOOD FOR DOGS

DEBONED CHICKEN & BROWN

RICE RECIPE 30 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 073657 380313 HEART TO TAIL PURE BEING®

NATURAL DOG FOOD DEBONED

CHICKEN & BROWN RICE RECIPE 5 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 4099100129441 ELM PET FOODS NATURALS

CHICKEN & RICE RECIPE DOG

FOOD 40 lbs. Best if used By 11 Feb 2022

Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021 070155 225221 Recall Chart from FDA.gov

No illnesses have been reported to date, but Sunshine Mills, Inc. chose to issue the recall as a precaution. If any pets show symptoms of illness after consuming the recalled products, they should be seen immediately by a veterinarian.

Symptoms include sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, and diarrhea.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should stop using them and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.