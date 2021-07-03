Multiple crews battle early morning fire on Tipton-Shelby county line

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Several fire departments came together on Friday morning to battle a blaze on the Tipton-Shelby County line, according to the Atoka Fire Department.

According to a post on Facebook by the fire department, the fire happened around 4 a.m. on Highway 51 S at Tipton-Shelby County line. The fire department said the house was under renovation and is actually last house in Shelby County.

Atoka, Munford and Brighton, Millington and the Shelby County Fire Departments came together help battle the blaze.

Despite the house being left in ruins, there were no injuries reported.