Multiple crews battle early morning fire on Tipton-Shelby county line

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Several fire departments came together on Friday morning to battle a blaze on the Tipton-Shelby County line, according to the Atoka Fire Department.

According to a post on Facebook by the fire department, the fire happened around 4 a.m. on Highway 51 S at Tipton-Shelby County line. The fire department said the house was under renovation and is actually last house in Shelby County.

Atoka, Munford and Brighton, Millington and the Shelby County Fire Departments came together help battle the blaze.

Despite the house being left in ruins, there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Voodoo Doughnut workers: Fired after heat-related walkout

Fire official: Demolition to collapsed condo to start Sunday

Safe and sane fireworks start selling in Dublin

Mental health expert discusses trauma surrounding disappearance of Summer Wells

Investigation continues in fireworks detonation explosion

Investigation continues into failed illegal fireworks detonation in South L.A.

More News