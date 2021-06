MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 has led to a traffic backup Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-240 eastbound near mile marker 12. TDOT says it was reported at 3:20 p.m.

Three of the five eastbound right lanes are blocked at this time. There’s no word on what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.