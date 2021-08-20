MSDH Warning: Do not use ivermectin products for animals to treat COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Mississippi Poison Control Center has received an increase in calls due to livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin taken to prevent or treat COVID-19 infection.

MSDH leaders said animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans. They said you should not take drugs made for animals in any form.

If you need help, call the Mississippi Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

2020 death in Great Smoky Mountains was second bear-related fatality in park history

Knife-wielding man chases couple in San Francisco

Inside a Florida COVID-19 ICU

TSSAA: No mask mandates, capacity limitations for high school fall sports, ‘but it is a fluid situation’

Old Navy eliminates separate ‘Plus Size’ sections in stores

More News