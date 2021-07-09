MSDH issues new public health guidance due to increase in COVID cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rising in Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued new public health guidance on Friday.

The agency issued the following recommendations:

  • Those 65 and older should avoid all indoor mass gatherings (regardless of vaccination status)
  • All Mississippi residents with chronic underlying medical conditions avoid all indoor mass gatherings
  • All Mississippians 12 years of age and older receive COVID vaccination
  • All unimmunized wear a mask when indoors in public settings

Health leaders are blaming the Delta variant for the increase in cases. They said the variant is targeting those who are unvaccinated.

Earlier this week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 78 percent of the COVID cases between June 16 and June 25 were from the Delta variant.

On Friday, MSDH reported 416 new coronavirus cases, along with two additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Gas prices could soar 20 cents in the coming weeks

NBC gymnastics analyst Tim Daggett on what we'll see from Simone Biles in Tokyo

VIDEO: Police track down man accused of kidnapping a girl while riding her bike

Troubled Memphis cemetery cited for rats causing harm to bodies waiting for preparation

Man accused of pulling gun on tenant asking apartment manager for copy of lease

‘I thought he was trying to kill me’: Memphis property owner fights off burglar

More News