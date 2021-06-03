Police: Four-year-old girl shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed a child was rushed to the hospital after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh.

According to authorities, the child was in a home on Sweet Springs when the shooting occurred. The girl was first taken to a nearby gas station where first responders were called and then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the child is expected to be okay.

Officers said they did find a gun at the home, which may have been discharged. They took the owner of the gun into custody for questioning.

Authorities told WREG Friday afternoon that no charges have been filed and they believe this may have been an accidental shooting.

Doctors at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital say they’ve treated 62 children for gunshot wounds this year, with 20 in the month of May alone, breaking a hospital record.