MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One woman’s road rage has led her behind bars after police say she purposely ran her car into another woman’s vehicle three times and pointed a gun at her.

Police said the incident started in the carpool lane at Getwell Elementary on Oct. 25. Police said Shundreka Williams almost hit another vehicle, causing the owner of that vehicle to blow her horn.

Police said Williams got upset and followed the woman inside of the school while making threats towards her.

The woman told police that when she left Getwell Elementary to drop her other child off at American Way Middle, Williams began following her and rammed the back of her vehicle at Getwell and American Way. The woman’s 11-year-old son was reportedly still in the car.

According to the police report, the woman continued driving and dropped son off. Police said Williams followed her into the parking lot and continued harassing her.

When the woman drove off, police say Williams rammed her car at the red light at Getwell and American Way for the second time.

Police said Williams continued chasing the woman while throwing things at her car. She then struck her car for a third time, pulled up next to the woman’s vehicle, pointed a gun at her and yelled “I’ll kill you.”

Police charged Williams with five counts of aggravated assault.

Her bond was set at $15,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.