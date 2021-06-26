MPD: Woman leaves 1-year-old child in car at Costco

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was issued a misdemeanor citation after police say she left her one-year-old child in a car in a Costco parking lot on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to an ambulance call in the 3700 block of Hacks Cross Road shortly after 4 p.m. A woman told officers she was putting her grocery cart away when she noticed an infant sitting in a car that was not running.

She told officers that she immediately called the police and attempted to get inside the van. She said she was able to get her hand in a “barely cracked window” and open the rear passenger side door.

She told police that once she got the child from the van, she noticed that the victim was sweating profusely and had red cheeks from heat exposure.

According to police, the child’s mother admitted she forgot that she left the infant in the car. She told police she went into the store to use the restroom for a minute, but security footage showed the infant’s family was inside the store for more than an hour.

At the time, it was roughly 88 degrees in Memphis when the child was left in the car. Paramedics made the scene to evaluate victim and said that she did not sustain any noticeable injuries.

The child’s mother was issued a Misdemeanor Citation for Leaving a Child Unattended in a Motor Vehicle. She is scheduled to appear in court in August.