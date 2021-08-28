MPD: Woman arrested after biting officer at wedding reception

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman is facing charges after reportedly biting a Memphis Police officer.

Police responded to an event venue on Summer Avenue near Waring Road sometime after 10 p.m. Friday night. According to police, a woman identified as Miya Pugh bit an officer during a wedding reception.

Memphis Police have not said why they were originally called to the venue or what led Pugh to allegedly bite the officer.

Pugh has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting official detention.

