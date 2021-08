MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run in Whitehaven.

Police responded to the area of East Shelby Drive near Gill Road at around 12:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say a woman was walking her dog across the street when someone in a dark pickup truck struck them. Police say the driver fled the scene.

Memphis Police did not release any more details on the possible suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.