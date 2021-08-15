MPD: Whitehaven hit-and-run kills person and dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a person and a dog were killed in a hit-and-run in Whitehaven.

Police responded to the area of East Shelby Drive near Gill Road at around 12:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say the victim was walking his dog across the street when someone driving a dark pickup truck struck him.

Police say the impact sent the victim into the eastbound lanes of Shelby Drive. The victim was reportedly then struck by another vehicle.

The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old LeCharles Boddie.

Memphis Police did not release any more details on the possible suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.