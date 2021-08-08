MPD: Two injured in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital recovering after being shot on Beale Street shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 100 block of Beale Street. When officers arrived, they located two shooting victims.

Both victims are currently in stable condition.

Memphis Police said it’s possible that one of the victims know the suspect who shot them. However, the name of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Memphis Police have released a photo of the suspect. Police say if you can identify her, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.