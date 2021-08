MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were found shot to death in a home in Orange Mound Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene on Hanley Street near Carnes Avenue. Memphis Police say officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say preliminary information suggests this shooting was a murder-suicide.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.