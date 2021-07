MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a crash involving a tractor-trailer has left live wires in the roadway and forced officers to shut down traffic.

Police say the crash happened on Hwy 64 & Dromedary. The tractor-trailer reportedly struck a pole, causing wires to fall into the street.

Memphis Police say officers will temporarily shut down eastbound traffic on Hwy 64 as they investigate the accident.