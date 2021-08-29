MPD: Suspects wanted for stealing $3,000 worth of nail guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of nail guns.

Police say the suspects broke into a business in the 6000 block of Shelby Drive Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:28 a.m.

According to police, surveillance video shows the suspects pulling up behind the business in a 2016 Dodge Charger and ramming the loading dock garage door. Police say the suspects then moved the car to the front of the building and put the nail guns inside.

Memphis Police say the suspects fled the scene traveling eastbound on Shelby Drive. Police say the Dodge Charger is gray or “primer-colored”, and a bumper on the passenger side is missing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

