MPD: Suspect injured, another still on the run after crash and foot chase near I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a suspect was injured and another is on the run after a crash and a foot chase near I-40 Friday evening.

According to Memphis Police, officers were in the area of I-40 and Sycamore View at around 6:44 p.m. when they received information on a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers spotted the vehicle on Sycamore View near Macon but lost sight of it.

Police say officers continued to search the area. They later saw two men driving the vehicle at Sycamore View and McRee and attempted to stop them.

Memphis Police say the vehicle ended up crashing on westbound I-40 & Summer Avenue. Officers chased the suspects on foot and managed to catch the driver.

Police say the passenger is still on the run. He was last seen running westbound on I-40 near White Station.

Memphis Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.