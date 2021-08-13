MPD: Suspect injured, another still on the run after crash and foot chase near I-40

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a suspect was injured and another is on the run after a crash and a foot chase near I-40 Friday evening.

According to Memphis Police, officers were in the area of I-40 and Sycamore View at around 6:44 p.m. when they received information on a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers spotted the vehicle on Sycamore View near Macon but lost sight of it.

Police say officers continued to search the area. They later saw two men driving the vehicle at Sycamore View and McRee and attempted to stop them.

Memphis Police say the vehicle ended up crashing on westbound I-40 & Summer Avenue. Officers chased the suspects on foot and managed to catch the driver.

Police say the passenger is still on the run. He was last seen running westbound on I-40 near White Station.

Memphis Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Parent allegedly hit Sutter Creek Elementary teacher during incident over face masks

'We are afraid': Le Bonheur official warns COVID-19 surge could push hospitals to their limit

Last day to enroll in Affordable Care Act approaching fast

How Mississippi governor plans to address rise in COVID-19 cases without statewide mask mandate

Neshoba County General Hospital CEO calls on governor to help with COVID crisis

More News