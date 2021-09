MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they will be shutting down the entrances and exits to the Delta Fair due to traffic backup.

The intersections of Walnut Grove near Farm Road and Walnut Grove near Germantown Parkway will be affected. Police say pedestrian and vehicle traffic are currently “at capacity.”

Memphis Police say the entrances and exits will be closed for an “unspecified amount of time.” Those in the area are advised to use alternate routes.