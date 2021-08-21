MPD: Security guard shot at airport area gas station; suspect taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a security guard was shot at a gas station in the airport area Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at a gas station on Millbranch Road near East Brooks Road at around 1 a.m. Police say officers found a security guard with a gunshot wound. He went to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, investigators learned the security guard asked the suspect to leave the property. An argument ensued, and the suspect reportedly shot the security guard.

Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Darryle Tate, remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

Tate has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.