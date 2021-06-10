MPD find woman taken from car by boyfriend

UPDATE: Memphis Police say Dominique Lomax has been located in the 900 block of Crump. There’s no word on the suspect’s whereabouts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who was reportedly taken from a car by her boyfriend.

Police say 25-year-old Dominique Lomax was in a vehicle near S. Pauline and Crump when her boyfriend, 31-year-old Lee Mhoon, pulled up, took her from the vehicle and left the scene.

Lomax has been missing since around 6:50 p.m. Thursday evening.

Please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 if you see Lomax or have any information on her whereabouts.

