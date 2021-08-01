MPD searching for persons of interest in South Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for persons of interests after a man was gunned down in South Memphis on Thursday.

According to MPD, Raymond Gaters was outside the Washington Apartments in the 1900 Block of Asa Drive. While at the apartments, Gaters was approached by unknown assailants and shot.

Memphis Fire Department made the scene and pronounced Gaters deceased. Gaters’ blue minivan was taken during the homicide. Gaters’ stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the back of the Valero gas station at 3400 block of S. Third Street.

MPD said these unknown subjects were seen inside Gaters’ vehicle. After abandoning the vehicle, they were seen leaving in the pictured blue sedan. The identity of these persons of interest are needed in this homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.