MPD searching for missing 13-year-old Frayser girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from a neighborhood in Frayser.

Police say Larjena Maclin was last seen on Sunday, June 27, in the 3900 block of North Trezevant. According to police, Larjena went missing after she went out to walk the family dog.

Memphis Police say Larjena is 5-feet tall with short black and brown hair. Police did not provide a full description of what she was wearing but did say she was last seen wearing green camo pants.

If you have any information on Larjena’s whereabouts, please contact Memphis Police. Police also say you can contact Larrie Maclin at 901-289-4561.