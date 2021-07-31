MPD searching for burglary suspect in southeast Memphis

Posted: / Updated:

via MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are looking for a man who attempted to burglarize a home in southeast Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a burglary in the 3200 block of Seminole Lane on Wednesday. The victim called the police after witnessing, via a doorbell camera, a man breaking into her house.

Officers made the scene and chased the suspect on foot until he got into a gray Pontiac G6 and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man with a beard wearing a white T-shirt with a yellow character on the front, multi-color plaid shorts, and tattoos on his arm. The suspect vehicle is a gray Pontiac G6.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

