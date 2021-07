MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday that there is an additional suspect wanted for the murder of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty.

MPD posted on Facebook Angieline Kennedy, 20, has been positively identified as a suspect in this case. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kennedy charging her with first degree Murder and two counts of attempted first degree Murder.

If you know the whereabouts of Angieline Kennedy call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or Communications at 901-545-COPS.