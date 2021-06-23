MPD searching for 1-year-old girl taken by father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 1-year-old girl who was reportedly taken by her father Wednesday evening.

Police say Kaliyah Dishman was last seen in the 3400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd at around 12:24 p.m. According to police, Kaliyah may have been taken by her father, Shaun Spragling.

Kaliyah was last seen wearing a dark pink shirt with a unicorn on it, a yellow, pink and blue tutu and black shoes.

Police describe Spragling as a 5-feet-11-inches tall, dark-skinned man with dreadlocks fashioned into two plats to the back. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean shorts and blue and white shoes.

Memphis Police say they may be traveling in a Black SUV driven by a older woman who uses a walker.

If you see either of them or have any information on their whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

