MPD releases footage of suspect wanted in Whitehaven gas station homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police has released new surveillance footage of the man wanted in connection with a homicide at a gas station in Whitehaven.

Police say the shooting happened at the FAST Mart on East Shelby Drive around 11:19 p.m. Friday, September 3. Officers found the victim, who family members identify as Kendrick Brown, lying face down in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say surveillance video captures the suspect walking into the store to buy something just before the shooting. The suspect was last seen heading eastbound on Shelby Drive in a green 90s or 2000s model Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528 – CASH. Police say if an arrest is made from your tip, you could receive up to $1,000.

Cantral Anderson/Victim's brother

