MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was killed after being ejected from a car due to a crash in southwest Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Riverport and Plant. One subject was ejected from a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 4, 2021

MPD said officers arrived to the scene on Wednesday evening near the intersection Riverport and Plant. They said one person was ejected from a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.