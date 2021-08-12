MPD: Person crashes into pole in front of SCS building after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a person crashed into a pole in front of the Shelby County Schools Board of Education building after being shot Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene of the crash in front of the Shelby County Schools building on South Hollywood. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the shooting reportedly happened in the 400 block of Boston.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.

