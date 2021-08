MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in extremely critical condition after being ejected from a car due to a crash, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said the crash happened late Sunday night near the intersection of Lamar Ave and Concorde Rd in southeast Memphis. The person was transported to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Lamar Ave and Concorde Rd. One person was ejected from the vehicle and has been xported to ROH in extremely critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 2, 2021

