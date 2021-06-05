MPD: Two killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Cherokee neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a triple-shooting early Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 of Lamar around 3:17 in the morning. When officers arrived, they located three men sustaining gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other two men were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Later in the morning, MPD said one of the men in critical condition, did not survive his injuries.

Within three hours overnight, Memphis Police were responding to three separate violent attacks. In total there were 5 victims, four of which have died.

“I was over, I saw a guy laying on the ground. There were a bunch of guys standing over him. I just thought he was knocked out,” said Sara who lives in the area.

The couple who only wants to go by their first names Sara and Gatling, saw more than they first thought. As it stands, Memphis Police telling us the man on the ground was one of three victims following a triple shooting here along Lamar Avenue around 3 a.m.

“It was really crazy, I can’t believe he died.Like he actually died? I can’t believe that,” Sara said.

Gatling added, “It was just like a big boom, like a 9 mm firearm.”

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time and is urging anyone with information about this shooting to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.