MPD: One injured in interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has reportedly been injured in a shooting on I-40.

The shooting happened on I-40 near the Covington Pike exit. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, the victim was shot by someone driving a gray Infinity. Memphis Police have not determined whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The left lane and left shoulder of traffic were blocked as police investigated the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

