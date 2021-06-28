MPD: North Memphis shooting may have stemmed from drug dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in North Memphis.

According to police, first responders located the victim in the area of Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street around midnight. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Another person on the scene stated the pair were fixing a car when a silver Infiniti pulled up and started shooting. The uninjured man said he returned fire in self-defense before the car sped away.

At this time, it’s believed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a $10 bag of marijuana. A police report was not filed for that alleged incident, police said.