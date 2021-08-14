MPD: Man wanted for robbing victim at gunpoint, crashing victim’s car in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are looking for a man that is accused of armed robbery at the Z-Mart in Parkway Village.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a robbery at the convenience store last Sunday. The victim told officers he was involved in a fender bender with the suspect as he pulled away from the gas pump.

The victim pulled over to make arrangements with the suspect for the crash. The suspect demanded that the victim give him more money on the scene than the victim was willing to pay. The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded the money.

As the suspect was reminded that there were cameras on the lot, he put away his gun, entered the victim’s Black Ram 2500 pickup truck, and pulled onto Perkins, heading southbound while the victim held on to the car.

The suspect made a U-turn on Perkins, turned to re-enter the Z mart parking lot, and crashed into a vehicle traveling south on Perkins. At the point of impact, the victim was thrown from the vehicle onto the parking lot, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, heading west on Cottonwood.

Memphis Police said the suspect is described as a 20-25 year-old male, dark complexion, full-style haircut, wearing a white shirt with tan shorts and white shoes. The suspect was occupying a silver or gray four-door sedan (possibly a Mercedes) with tinted windows and a sunroof. The front panel on the driver’s side is black.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.