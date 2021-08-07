MPD: Man steals money from delivery driver near downtown Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who stole bags of money from a delivery truck.

The suspect was captured on camera at the W. M. Barr and Company on Buoy Street, where a driver was making a delivery on Friday. This area is just south of downtown Memphis.

The delivery driver stepped away from the truck and a man got inside and grabbed a plastic crate filled with money bags. He was seen driving a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

COVID-19 risks as kids head back to school

Nuclear bombings commemorated in Oak Ridge

Small Tokyo bar celebrates all things Texas

Tennessee health, education officials host virtual briefing

'I tried to barter with God.' Oklahoma family ravaged by COVID-19

More News