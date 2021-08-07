MPD: Man steals money from delivery driver near downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who stole bags of money from a delivery truck.

The suspect was captured on camera at the W. M. Barr and Company on Buoy Street, where a driver was making a delivery on Friday. This area is just south of downtown Memphis.

The delivery driver stepped away from the truck and a man got inside and grabbed a plastic crate filled with money bags. He was seen driving a dark colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.