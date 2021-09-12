MPD: Man shot to death after argument in Whitehaven motel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an argument at a Whitehaven motel led to a deadly shooting.

Police responded to a shooting at Colonial Inn on East Shelby Drive near Boeingshire Drive.

Officers found the victim in one of the rooms. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, preliminary information suggests there was an argument or struggle in the room before the shooting.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation. At this time, there is no description of the possible suspect.