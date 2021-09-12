MPD: Man shot to death after argument in Whitehaven motel room

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an argument at a Whitehaven motel led to a deadly shooting.

Police responded to a shooting at Colonial Inn on East Shelby Drive near Boeingshire Drive.

Officers found the victim in one of the rooms. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, preliminary information suggests there was an argument or struggle in the room before the shooting.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing homicide investigation. At this time, there is no description of the possible suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Remembering SSG. Ryan Knauss

COVID Crush: Some hospitals turning away non-COVID patients

Child shot and killed in Hickory Hill; another child facing homicide charge

Jury deliberations underway in trial of former NFL player accused of attempted murder

Memphis Fire Department reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Live-streaming driver topping 120mph gets 15 years in deadly crash

More News