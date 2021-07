MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Lamar on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2759 Lamar Avenue. One male has been shot and transported to ROH in critical condition. One person has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2021

Memphis Police said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue, which is near the intersection of Lamar and Pendleton. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said one person has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.