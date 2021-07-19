MPD: Man critically wounded after being shot near Wolfchase Galleria

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot near Wolfchase Galleria late Monday night.

The Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Germantown Parkway. Officers located the shooting victim and took him to the Regional One Medical Center.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting but said they are looking for four males, 18-23 years of age, in a silver newer model Mercedes C300, with a drive-out tag.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Businesses struggling to find workers

Gas Station Carjacking

potholes woes

Dentists warn against dangerous viral trend

Memphis leads the nation in burglaries

Cocke County deputies investigating two fatal animal attacks

More News