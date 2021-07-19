MPD: Man critically wounded after being shot near Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot near Wolfchase Galleria late Monday night.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting near 2700 N. Germantown Pkwy. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

The suspects are four males, 18-23 years of age, in a silver newer model Mercedes C300, with drive-out tags. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 20, 2021

The Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Germantown Parkway. Officers located the shooting victim and took him to the Regional One Medical Center.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting but said they are looking for four males, 18-23 years of age, in a silver newer model Mercedes C300, with a drive-out tag.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.